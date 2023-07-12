LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.50

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $14.44. LCNB shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 12,730 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LCNB by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LCNB by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LCNB by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

