Ledyard National Bank Purchases 363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

