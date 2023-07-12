Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,668 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $153,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 146.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

