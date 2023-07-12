Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $279,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.