LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

