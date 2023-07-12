Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after acquiring an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of LYV opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

