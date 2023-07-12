Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

