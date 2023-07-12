Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,000 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,446,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

