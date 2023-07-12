Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 300 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $194.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

