Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 4,500 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

