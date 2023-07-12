Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 770 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.48.

About Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

