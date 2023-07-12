Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.