Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

