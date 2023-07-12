Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 531 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silgan Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Silgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Silgan Profile
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
