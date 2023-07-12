Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AON were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $339.22 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.42 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.36.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

