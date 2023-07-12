Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $43,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $114.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.