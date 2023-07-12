Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $48,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,477,000 after purchasing an additional 927,480 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

