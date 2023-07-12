Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $27,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 1,879,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

AM stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.