Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $28,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

