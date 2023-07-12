Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $28,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Natera by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 836,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 20,905.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 568,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 566,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Natera
In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $91,662.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,604. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Natera Price Performance
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
