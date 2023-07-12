Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $28,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.
Wix.com Trading Up 3.5 %
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
