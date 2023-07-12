Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $31,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of X opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

