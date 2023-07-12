Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $32,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

