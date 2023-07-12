Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $36,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after buying an additional 1,014,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after buying an additional 413,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,535,000 after buying an additional 577,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

