Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $38,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

