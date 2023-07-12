Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $45,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

POST stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

