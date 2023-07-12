Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $49,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.
Globant Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
