Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $49,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

