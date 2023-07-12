Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $461,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

