Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

