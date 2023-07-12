Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

