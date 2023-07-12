Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

