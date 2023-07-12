Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $540.74 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $544.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

