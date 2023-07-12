Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

