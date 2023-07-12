Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

