Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.6 %

AA opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

