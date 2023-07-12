Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $413.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.