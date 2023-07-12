Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,037 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.4 %

COLB stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

