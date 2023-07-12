Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,622 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after buying an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.