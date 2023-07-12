Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,060 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PTC were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in PTC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,512 shares of company stock worth $46,557,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $144.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

