Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $27,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.