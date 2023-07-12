Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $27,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

