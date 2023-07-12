Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $40,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $97.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.