Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $40,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.