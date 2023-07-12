Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $43,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $476,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.