Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $49,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HOG opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

