Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,809,409 shares of company stock valued at $67,402,790. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

