Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.