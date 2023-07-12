Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
