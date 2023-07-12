Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in APA by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

