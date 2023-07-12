Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.