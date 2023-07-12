Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
