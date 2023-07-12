Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 11.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $20,393,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 75.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 53.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

UGI Trading Up 2.0 %

UGI opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

